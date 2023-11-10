Bank of England to deepen system-wide stress test in 2024

Writes through with more detail

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would start a second leg to its first system-wide stress test to scrutinise how banks, insurers, markets and clearing houses collectively cope with shocks involving interest rates and risky asset prices over 10 days.

The BoE announced in June it was launching its first sector-wide stress test or system-wide exploratory scenario (SWES), kicking off with information-gathering.

The Bank set out on Friday the theoretical shocks it was using, saying they were more severe, wider ranging and persistent than the "dash for cash" during March 2020, when economies went into pandemic lockdowns, or when UK government bonds went into freefall during the liability-driven investment (LDI) crisis last September to October.

The Bank wants to see how market players cope when there are huge demands for liquidity.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Alison Williams and Peter Graff)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.