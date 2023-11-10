News & Insights

Bank of England to deepen system-wide stress test in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

November 10, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

Writes through with more detail

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would start a second leg to its first system-wide stress test to scrutinise how banks, insurers, markets and clearing houses collectively cope with shocks involving interest rates and risky asset prices over 10 days.

The BoE announced in June it was launching its first sector-wide stress test or system-wide exploratory scenario (SWES), kicking off with information-gathering.

The Bank set out on Friday the theoretical shocks it was using, saying they were more severe, wider ranging and persistent than the "dash for cash" during March 2020, when economies went into pandemic lockdowns, or when UK government bonds went into freefall during the liability-driven investment (LDI) crisis last September to October.

The Bank wants to see how market players cope when there are huge demands for liquidity.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Alison Williams and Peter Graff)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.