Bank of England to consult on applying final Basel changes in 2025

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that it would look to implement a final set of post-financial crisis Basel 3 regulatory changes with effect from Jan. 1, 2025, subject to a consultation beginning in the final three months of this year.

"Basel 3.1 is the final package of banking prudential reforms developed in response to the 2008/09 financial crisis. It is an important and comprehensive package of measures that will make significant changes to the way firms calculate Risk Weighted Assets," the BoE said.

