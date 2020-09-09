PRU

Bank of England tells insurers to step up climate change preparations

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

How much capital insurers must hold could be directly linked to their readiness to cope with risks from climate change, a senior Bank of England official said on Wednesday.

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - How much capital insurers must hold could be directly linked to their readiness to cope with risks from climate change, a senior Bank of England official said on Wednesday.

BoE executive director Anna Sweeney said there is "still some way to go" for a number of insurers in dealing with the impact of climate change on their balance sheets.

"It is therefore possible that the incentives to address climate change risk for both firms and supervisors could be enhanced if it were incorporated explicitly into firms' capital requirements," Sweeney told an event held by Moody's rating agency.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More