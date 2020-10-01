Bank of England survey shows furlough numbers falling, Brexit worries

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A monthly Bank of England business survey showed the proportion of British employees still on furlough in September had dropped to 7% from 12% in August and a peak of 36% in April, ahead of the government programme's closure at the end of October.

However, firms said they expected a recent recovery in demand to stall over the next three months, and reported the highest level of anxiety over Brexit since December last year.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.