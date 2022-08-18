Bank of England sets out plans for 200 mln pounds of weekly corporate bond sales

Adds word 'corporate' to headline

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it planned to start auctions to sell off its 19.1 billion pounds ($23.0 billion) of corporate bonds in one month's time, with the aim of selling around 200 million pounds of bonds in nominal terms each week.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee announced in February that it had asked bank staff to design a programme of corporate bond sales that would be completed no earlier than around the end of 2023.

"In line with the MPC's instructions, the Bank will aim to unwind in full the stock of CBPS holdings at the end of 2023, or in early 2024, subject to market conditions," the BoE said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8289 pounds)

