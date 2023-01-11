Bank of England sells another 428 million pounds of gilts

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it had sold a further 427.8 million pounds ($519 million) of the index-linked and long-dated gilts from the portfolio that it built up when it stabilised markets in late September and early October.

The BoE said it rejected 211.0 million pounds of bids which it received at the purchase window.

($1 = 0.8239 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

