Bank of England sells 984 million pounds of index-linked gilts

December 06, 2022 — 10:36 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sold 983.6 million pounds ($1.20 billion) of index-linked gilts on Tuesday, taking to 4.63 billion pounds the total volume of long-dated and index-linked gilts it has sold since starting to unwind earlier emergency purchases last week.

Monday's sale was the fourth since the BoE began to reverse the 19.3 billion pounds of purchases it made between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14, when it stepped in to stabilise the bond market after prices slumped following September's mini-budget.

The BoE accepted the full amount of bids submitted by investors during Monday's purchase window.

($1 = 0.8225 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)

