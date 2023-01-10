Bank of England sells 5.3 billion pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts

Adds background

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had sold 5.26 billion pounds ($6.39 billion) of index-linked and long-dated gilts from the portfolio that it built up when it stabilised markets in late September and early October.

The BoE said it rejected 1.59 billion pounds of bids which it received from investors.

The BoE bought 19.3 billion pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14 to halt a fire sale of assets triggered by financial markets' reaction to Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes to boost growth.

The BoE began to sell these gilts back to the market on Nov. 29 and by mid December had largely unwound the purchases.

($1 = 0.8233 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.