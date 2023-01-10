Bank of England sells 5.3 billion pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

January 10, 2023 — 11:19 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

Adds background

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had sold 5.26 billion pounds ($6.39 billion) of index-linked and long-dated gilts from the portfolio that it built up when it stabilised markets in late September and early October.

The BoE said it rejected 1.59 billion pounds of bids which it received from investors.

The BoE bought 19.3 billion pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14 to halt a fire sale of assets triggered by financial markets' reaction to Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes to boost growth.

The BoE began to sell these gilts back to the market on Nov. 29 and by mid December had largely unwound the purchases.

($1 = 0.8233 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.