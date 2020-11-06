Bank of England sees 9 million people on furlough scheme-Broadbent

The Bank of England expects more than 9 million employees will be on the government's extended furlough scheme in the spring, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday.

"We think that there will again be many millions of employees placed on furlough ... in November, and over the following few months," Broadbent said in a presentation organised by regional agents of the central bank.

"Probably not as many as in phase one because of the change in the nature and the duration of the lockdown. But we think probably in November, more than 5 million will be in. It's probably, we think, over 9 million in the spring."

