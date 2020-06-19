US Markets

Bank of England scales back 7-day dollar liquidity operations

Contributor
William Schomberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Bank of England said it would reduce the frequency of its 7-day dollar liquidity operations, scaling back one of the measures it introduced at the onset of the coronavirus crisis to prevent the financial system from seizing up.

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would reduce the frequency of its 7-day dollar liquidity operations, scaling back one of the measures it introduced at the onset of the coronavirus crisis to prevent the financial system from seizing up.

In coordination with other central banks, the BoE said it would hold 7-day dollar repo operations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from July 1 instead of daily.

The BoE's weekly 84-day dollar repo operations would continue unchanged, it said.

Usage of the 7-day operations has tailed off sharply since demand soared in mid-March.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular