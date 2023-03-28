Bank of England says it is on alert after turmoil in banking sector

Adds comments and background

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Top Bank of England officials said on Tuesday the central bank was on alert amid global turmoilin the banking sector but they also said Britain was not experiencing stress linked to the demise of Silicon Valley Bankand Credit Suisse.

"I don't think that any, and we've said this, that any of these features cause stress in the UK banking system," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told parliament's Treasury Committee.

"We are in a period in very heightened, frankly, tension and alertness."

Markets have been roiled in recent weeks by the collapse of U.S. technology lender Silicon Valley Bank SIVBV.UL, followed by the failures of other U.S. regional lenders and the emergency rescue of historic Swiss lender Credit Suisse CSGN.S by rival UBS UBSG.S.

"This is why we have to remain incredibly vigilant," Deputy BoE Governor Dave Ramsden said. "We'll keep a close eye on bank funding costs, what the consequences of those could be for households and businesses, equally looking out for other risk factors, we have to remain incredibly vigilant."

Bailey said the recent swings in the share prices of some banks showed investors were testing the sector.

"I think there are moves in markets to, if you like, test out firms," Bailey said.

The failure of SVB had been one of the swiftest he had seen, he added.

"The fastest passage from sort of health to death, really, since Barings actually," Bailey said, referring to the failure of British investment bank Barings Plc in 1995.

