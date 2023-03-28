US Markets

Bank of England says it is on alert after turmoil in banking sector

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 28, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers and Sarah Young for Reuters ->

Adds comments and background

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Top Bank of England officials said on Tuesday the central bank was on alert amid global turmoilin the banking sector but they also said Britain was not experiencing stress linked to the demise of Silicon Valley Bankand Credit Suisse.

"I don't think that any, and we've said this, that any of these features cause stress in the UK banking system," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told parliament's Treasury Committee.

"We are in a period in very heightened, frankly, tension and alertness."

Markets have been roiled in recent weeks by the collapse of U.S. technology lender Silicon Valley Bank SIVBV.UL, followed by the failures of other U.S. regional lenders and the emergency rescue of historic Swiss lender Credit Suisse CSGN.S by rival UBS UBSG.S.

"This is why we have to remain incredibly vigilant," Deputy BoE Governor Dave Ramsden said. "We'll keep a close eye on bank funding costs, what the consequences of those could be for households and businesses, equally looking out for other risk factors, we have to remain incredibly vigilant."

Bailey said the recent swings in the share prices of some banks showed investors were testing the sector.

"I think there are moves in markets to, if you like, test out firms," Bailey said.

The failure of SVB had been one of the swiftest he had seen, he added.

"The fastest passage from sort of health to death, really, since Barings actually," Bailey said, referring to the failure of British investment bank Barings Plc in 1995.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Sarah Young Editing by William Schomberg)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.