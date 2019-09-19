Bank of England says failure to reach end-Oct Brexit deal would hurt growth

The Bank of England said Brexit uncertainty and slower world economic growth were increasingly causing Britain's economy to perform below its potential, and that a failure to reach a deal to leave the European Union by Oct. 31 would worsen the problem.
