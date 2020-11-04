Bank of England said to be considering a move into negative rates -Telegraph

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

The Bank of England is said to be considering a move into negative interest rates, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is said to be considering a move into negative interest rates, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

The report comes ahead of the British central bank's scheduled announcement of its November monetary policy decision at 0700 GMT Thursday.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters