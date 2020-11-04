Bank of England said to be considering a move into negative rates -Telegraph

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is said to be considering a move into negative interest rates, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

The report comes ahead of the British central bank's scheduled announcement of its November monetary policy decision at 0700 GMT Thursday.

