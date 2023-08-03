Bank of England Raises Interest Rates Again; What's Next For BOE?

There was a wide variety of views among economists and experts on whether or not the Bank of England should raise interest rates during today's monetary policy meeting. Many predicted a 25-point rise in interest rates, while others predicted a 50-point hike. However, there were also dissenting voices who predicted the central bank would decide to leave interest rates constant due to worries about the precariousness of the English economy. Ultimately, the decision by the Bank of England to increase the interest rate by 25 basis points came as a surprise to some, prompting a mixed response among economists and experts. The question now is where we go from here.

Background

Since December 2022, the bank has raised interest rates 14 times, including today's hike. The UK interest rate is now at 5.25 percent, the highest it has been since September 2008. In 2007, interest rates reached a peak of 5.8%. If inflation continues to increase, the Bank of England will have few tools at its disposal to stem that tide. A further rise in already high interest rates might have a negative impact on economic development and put further strain on borrowers. To counter inflationary pressures, the central bank may have to consider other measures, such as tightening lending rules or introducing targeted macroprudential policies.

The current rate of inflation in the United Kingdom is 7.9 percent, which is well over the Bank of England's target of two percent. The Bank of England faces a difficult conundrum as inflation persists at high levels: It has to implement policies that will help bring inflation down to a more manageable level; however, the bank can't turn a blind eye to the mounting worries over the cost of living problem, which might throw the economy into disarray. The Bank of England must find a middle ground between easing the financial strain on the public and reducing inflationary pressures.

Analysis

According to the recent stress test results data on banks, the Bank of England knows that the probability of a catastrophic occurrence in the form of a financial crisis in the UK isn't a threat yet.There has been no major default among lending institutions due to any one incident thus far.

Lending institutions have reacted to the bank's policies by aiding homeowners and preventing foreclosures. Lending institutions are collaborating with homeowners to find workable alternatives, such as extending terms to reduce payments, allowing for interest-only payments for six months, etc. While these precautions have prevented a huge disaster, it is important to remember that we are still in the eye of a storm that is only expected to get stronger.

Nationwide's most recent data on home prices confirms that the market is seeing the worst decline in values since the 2008 financial crisis. This is mostly attributable to the rising interest rates, since purchasers continue to anticipate further rate increases, which in turn will lead to further price declines. Price declines of more than 10% from their high appear unlikely, given the present state of affairs particularly in light of the rate at which interest rates are being raised and the current state of the weather.

The pound has made some fascinating changes, with the pound's value plummeting against the dollar recently. The BOE will undoubtedly implement further rate hikes, which should help the pound gain value versus the dollar. Hence, the current weakness could be an opportunity. However, traders should keep in mind the impact of increasing interest rates on the economy could keep the pound's price in check.

To Be Noted

With inflation still higher than in any of the other G7 countries, the Bank of England has more work to do. The bank is expected to implement more rate hikes, and the interest rate might reach 5.8% again, a peak seen back in 2007. The central bank has said that its policies would remain data- and market-dependent, leaving room for uncertainty.

The Bank of England has suggested a rate of 6%, while the market anticipates 5.75 %. Furthermore, it is quite evident from the statement made today that the Bank of England will hold rates higher for a longer length of time than is presently anticipated. Nonetheless, I think there will be a huge reality check in those expectations if everything is very data reliant and inflation starts to calm down.

