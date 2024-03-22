Bank of England outlines gilt sales plan for Q2

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Friday outlined plans to sell more of its stock of British government bonds in the second quarter of 2024, with auctions again skewed towards short-dated gilts.

The BoE said it would hold four 800 million-pound ($1.01 billion) auctions for short-dated gilts, four 750 million-pound auctions for medium-dated gilts and three 600 million-pound auctions for long-dated gilts.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

