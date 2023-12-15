Bank of England outlines gilt sales plan for Q1 2024

Adds details of QT in paragraphs 3 and 4

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Friday outlined plans to sell some of its stock of British government bonds in the first quarter of 2024, with auctions skewed slightly towards short-dated gilts.

The BoE said it would hold four 800 million-pound ($1 billion) auctions for short-dated gilts, four 750 million-pound auctions for medium-dated gilts, and three 650 million-pound auctions for long-dated gilts.

The sales are part of the BoE's quantitative tightening programme to reduce the size of its balance sheet, swelled by previous attempts to stimulate the economy by purchasing government bonds using newly created central bank reserves.

The BoE plans to unburden itself of 100 billion pounds of gilts between October 2023 and September 2024 through a combination of active sales and allowing old bonds to mature, while eliminating central bank reserves by the same amount.

($1 = 0.7874 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

