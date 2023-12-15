News & Insights

Bank of England outlines gilt sales plan for Q1 2024

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

December 15, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

Adds details of QT in paragraphs 3 and 4

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Friday outlined plans to sell some of its stock of British government bonds in the first quarter of 2024, with auctions skewed slightly towards short-dated gilts.

The BoE said it would hold four 800 million-pound ($1 billion) auctions for short-dated gilts, four 750 million-pound auctions for medium-dated gilts, and three 650 million-pound auctions for long-dated gilts.

The sales are part of the BoE's quantitative tightening programme to reduce the size of its balance sheet, swelled by previous attempts to stimulate the economy by purchasing government bonds using newly created central bank reserves.

The BoE plans to unburden itself of 100 billion pounds of gilts between October 2023 and September 2024 through a combination of active sales and allowing old bonds to mature, while eliminating central bank reserves by the same amount.

($1 = 0.7874 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.