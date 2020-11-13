Cryptocurrencies

Bank of England Official Balks at Shielding Banks Against Digital Currencies: Report

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said it was not his central bank’s responsibility to protect banks from whatever impacts digital currency projects may bring.

  • “Our job is not to protect bank business models,” Cunliffe said, according to Reuters.
  • Politicians must fast-track their analysis of central bank digital currencies to stay ahead of the private sector, he said.
  • The Bank of England is one of the many central banks currently studying digital currencies.

