Bank of England Official Balks at Shielding Banks Against Digital Currencies: Report
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said it was not his central bank’s responsibility to protect banks from whatever impacts digital currency projects may bring.
- “Our job is not to protect bank business models,” Cunliffe said, according to Reuters.
- Politicians must fast-track their analysis of central bank digital currencies to stay ahead of the private sector, he said.
- The Bank of England is one of the many central banks currently studying digital currencies.
