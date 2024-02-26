News & Insights

Bank of England names bookrunners for annual US dollar bond sale

February 26, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Monday named BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities and RBC Capital Markets as joint lead managers for its annual sale of a benchmark U.S. dollar bond to fund its foreign exchange reserves.

The BoE said it would issue a three-year U.S. dollar bond, and expected to execute the transaction "in the near future, subject to market conditions".

The operation will be the BoE's 18th annual sale.

