Bank of England names bookrunners for annual US dollar bond sale

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Monday named BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities and RBC Capital Markets as joint lead managers for its annual sale of a benchmark U.S. dollar bond to fund its foreign exchange reserves.

The BoE said it would issue a three-year U.S. dollar bond, and expected to execute the transaction "in the near future, subject to market conditions".

The operation will be the BoE's 18th annual sale.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

