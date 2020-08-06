Bank of England makes no changes to stimulus push

Contributors
Andy Bruce Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

The Bank of England said on Thursday it was keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.1%.

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it was keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.1%.

The BoE also left unchanged the size of its bond-buying programme at 745 billion pounds ($978 billion)

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed no change in either of the BoE's two main stimulus tools.

($1 = 0.7619 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More