Bank of England loses a bulwark against groupthink

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andy Haldane will leave a big hole. The Bank of England’s outgoing chief economist was alone in voting to reduce the total target amount of government bond purchases at his valedictory policy meeting, minutes showed https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/monetary-policy-summary-and-minutes/2021/june-2021.pdf on Thursday. It will take time to know if he was prescient, given uncertainty about how long global price pressures will last and whether workers who became temporarily inactive during the pandemic will resume job searches. But whether he proves right or not, he was useful in inoculating against groupthink.

The consensus in central banking and financial markets these days is that inflation will subside and that the future will look a lot like the past once pandemic-era distortions disperse. Outliers like Haldane, who last month warned of the risk that price pressures could become embedded in wage demands, are needed to ensure enough account is taken of any evidence to the contrary. Granted, he’s not the only original thinker at the BoE. But finding someone who is also equally talented at communicating in plain language will not be easy. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK housebuilder may have hit haggling limit

Visa $2 bln EU fintech deal has ominous precedent

Siemens’ digital hype lacks ambition

Electronic Arts takes third pricey swing at mobile

Westpac’s grounded Kiwi may fly another day

(Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.