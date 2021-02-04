Bank of England keeps stimulus on hold ahead of expected recovery

Adds details, background

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as Britain makes progress with its COVID-19 vaccination programme which could lead to an easing of its latest lockdown that is weighing on the economy.

The BoE maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and left the size of its total asset purchase programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.22 trillion).

The BoE said it expected the economy would shrink by 4% in the first three months of 2021 but it was expected to recover rapidly towards pre-COVID levels over 2021.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

