Bank of England keeps stimulus on hold ahead of Brexit endgame

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Adds details

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

The British central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters