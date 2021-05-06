Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

Corrects headline

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the scale of its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as Britain's economy shows signs of recovery from its coronavirus slump, helped by the country's fast rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged at 895 billion pounds ($1.24 trillion), as expected by economists polled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

