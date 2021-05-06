Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the scale of its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as Britain's economy shows signs of recovery from its coronavirus slump, helped by the country's fast rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

