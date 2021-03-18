Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

Adds details

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday ahead of an expected recovery in Britain's economy later this year, helped by the fast rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The BoE said it kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank also left unchanged the size of its 895 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.

($1 = 0.7157 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.