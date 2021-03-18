Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold

The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday ahead of an expected recovery in Britain's economy later this year, helped by the fast rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The BoE said it kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank also left unchanged the size of its 895 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.

