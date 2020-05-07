Bank of England holds off on fresh stimulus for COVID-hit economy

The Bank of England held off from pumping further stimulus into Britain's economy on Thursday but two of its nine policymakers voted for an increase in its bond-buying programme.

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England held off from pumping further stimulus into Britain's economy on Thursday but two of its nine policymakers voted for an increase in its bond-buying programme.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee kept Bank Rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and left its target for bond-buying, most of it British government debt, at 645 billion pounds.

Both decisions were in line the forecasts of most economists in a Reuters poll.

