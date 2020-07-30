US Markets
ACN

Bank of England hires Accenture for 150 mln pound overhaul of UK payment system

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The Bank of England said on Thursday it had hired IT consulting company Accenture to overhaul part of Britain's payments infrastructure, in a contract worth up to 150 million pounds ($195 million).

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it had hired IT consulting company Accenture ACN.N to overhaul part of Britain's payments infrastructure, in a contract worth up to 150 million pounds ($195 million).

"The Renewal Programme is a key priority not just for the Bank but also the wider UK payments industry," said Victoria Cleland, the BoE's executive director for banking, payments and innovation.

"It will support a resilient financial system that protects the UK's financial and monetary stability in the years to come."

The project to overhaul RTGS, which currently handles 685 billion pounds a day in payments between large financial institutions, is due to start being delivered in 2022.

($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular