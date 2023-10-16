News & Insights

Bank of England has some work to do still on inflation, Pill says

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

October 16, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England still has "some work to do" to make sure inflation falls back to the central bank's 2% target and stays there, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday.

"We still have some work to do in order to get back to 2%. And we probably have some work to do to ensure that when we get it back to 2%, we do so in a way that is sustainable," Pill told an event hosted by the OMFIF central banking forum.

Last week Pill said the question of whether the BoE would need to raise interest rates further was "finely balanced".

Pill was among the majority of Monetary Policy Committee members who voted last month to keep interest rates on hold at 5.25%, the first time the BoE has voted not to raise rates since it started its tightening cycle in December 2021.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg and William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.