Bank of England gives banks breathing space over crisis plans

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's main banks will have extra time before they have to say publicly how they could be closed down in a crisis, the Bank of England proposed on Wednesday.

Banks were required to submit a report to the BoE this month assessing how they would be wound up in a crisis without needing taxpayer support, and publish a summary next June. The BoE has proposed a one-year delay for both deadlines.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.