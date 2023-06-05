News & Insights

Bank of England gets solid demand at sale of 770 million pounds of medium-dated gilts

June 05, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received solid demand when it sold 770 million pounds ($953 million) of medium-dated government bonds from its quantitative easing stockpile on Monday, in contrast to the weak appetite shown by investors last week.

Investors bid for 1.920 billion pounds of bonds with a maturity of 7-20 years, giving a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49, up from the 1.35 cover ratio at its auction of longer-dated gilts on June 1, which was the weakest demand since February.

($1 = 0.8076 pounds)

