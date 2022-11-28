Bank of England gets solid demand at 750 mln pound bond sale

November 28, 2022 — 09:48 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it received bids totalling 2.39 times the 750 million pounds ($903.75 million) of gilts with a maturity of 7-20 years which it sold at auction on Monday.

This represents stronger demand than at the BoE's last gilt auction on Nov. 24, when it received bids worth 1.92 times the volume of bonds on offer.

British government bond prices were little changed after Monday's auction result, which was the sixth of eight auctions the BoE is holding in November and December.

