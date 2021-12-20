Bank of England fines Standard Chartered $61.5 mln for regulatory lapses

Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday it was fining Standard Chartered STAN.L 46.55 million pounds ($61.51 million) for failing to be open and cooperative with the regulator and for failings in its controls.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said the fine related to reporting errors Standard Chartered made between March 2018 and May 2019 over its liquidity position when it was subject to an "additional liquidity expectation" due to concerns about US dollar liquidity outflows.

($1 = 0.7568 pounds)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

