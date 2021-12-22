MTRO

Bank of England fines Metro Bank 5.4 mln stg over regulatory reporting

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority has fined Metro Bank METRO.L 5.38 million pounds ($7.13 million) for failures in its regulatory reporting governance and controls, it said on Wednesday.

Metro Bank said in a separate statement it had agreed the resolution of the issue with the PRA.

($1 = 0.7549 pounds)

