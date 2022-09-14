Bank of England delays monthly mortgage and credit data by a day

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would delay the publication of its monthly bank and building society lending data by a day until Sept. 30, due to a public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept. 19.

The BoE said it was making the change to give lenders an extra day to submit data, and that release dates from October onwards would remain unchanged.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

