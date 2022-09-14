Bank of England delays monthly mortgage and credit data by a day

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would delay the publication of its monthly bank and building society lending data by a day until Sept. 30, due to a public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept. 19.

The BoE said it was making the change to give lenders an extra day to submit data, and that release dates from October onwards would remain unchanged.

