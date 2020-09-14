Bank of England delays gilt buy-back after ongoing CREST problems

The Bank of England postponed a gilt purchase operation it was due to hold on Monday due to ongoing technical problems with the CREST financial markets settlement system.

"Today's short maturity gilt purchase operation will instead take place on Thursday, 17 September 2020," the BoE said. "This week's Tuesday and Wednesday gilt purchase operations are unaffected."

Euroclear, which owns CREST, said on Sunday the system was due to reopen early on Monday after an outage on Friday.

