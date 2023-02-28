Bank of England delays corporate bond sale due to operational problem

Updates with new date for bond sale

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it was rescheduling a routine sale of corporate bonds from its quantitative easing portfolio, due to an operational problem.

The sale of corporate bonds which had been due to take place on Tuesday would now take place on Thursday at 1100 GMT, the BoE said in a statement.

The BoE said it still intended to hold a separate scheduled sale of other corporate bonds on Wednesday, which it would reconfirm at 0900 GMT that day.

The BoE bought 20 billion pounds ($24 billion) of corporate bonds as part of nearly 900 billion pounds of quantitative easing purchases between 2009 and 2021.

The central bank started to sell corporate bonds back to the market late last year, and aims to reduce its holdings to zero by around the end of this year.

($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

