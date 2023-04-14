US Markets

Bank of England deepens supervisory cooperation with US CFTC

April 14, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it was deepening its cooperation with the United States' Commodities Futures Trading Commission regarding the supervision of cross-border central counterparties (CCPs), a key part of financial infrastructure.

"The CFTC and the Bank reaffirm the primacy of the UK and US home authorities in their respective jurisdictions," the BoE said in a statement.

The BoE said that it would recognise CFTC assessments of U.S.-based CCPs which operate in Britain.

"This assessment enables the Bank to place reliance on the CFTC's supervision and oversight of incoming CCPs based in the US," it said.

