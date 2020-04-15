Bank of England COVID-19 lending to large firms reaches 7.6 bln stg

David Milliken Reuters
Bank of England lending to large companies, via purchases of commercial paper they issue, has reached 7.6 billion pounds ($9.5 billion), up from 5.5 billion pounds last week, Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday.

The BoE typically releases data for its Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) each Thursday, but Woods gave an extra update to members of parliament's Treasury Committee who asked him about the BoE's response to the coronavirus crisis.

