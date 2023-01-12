Bank of England completes sale of "mini-budget" emergency bond buys

By David Milliken

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it had completed the sale of 19.3 billion pounds ($23.5 billion) of government bonds it bought to stabilise financial markets after former prime minister Liz Truss's "mini-budget" in September.

The BoE was forced to intervene after long-dated and inflation-linked gilts suffered record daily price falls in the days following the announcement of the programme of higher spending and unfunded tax cuts.

The speed of the market sell-off threatened the stability of liability-driven investment (LDI) funds, a bedrock of Britain's pension industry, and ultimately led to Truss stepping down as prime minister, to be followed by Rishi Sunak.

The BoE bought 12.1 billion pounds of conventional gilts with maturities of at least 20 years and 7.2 billion pounds of inflation-linked bonds between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14.

The BoE had not purchased index-linked gilts before, and at the start of the programme it said it was willing to buy as much as 65 billion pounds of long-dated bonds.

Unlike the nearly 900 billion pounds of bonds bought under its various quantitative easing (QE) programmes which ran between 2009 and 2021, the BoE said it aimed to reverse quickly its latest purchases once market conditions stabilised.

Policymakers were keen to stress that the gilt purchases were not intended to signal a loosening of monetary policy at a time when the central bank was raising its main interest rate to fight double-digit inflation.

The BoE started to sell the gilts on Nov. 29 through sales windows three times a week, at which investors could submit bids at a small premium to market prices, and it sold most of the gilts by mid-December. The pace of sales led to some weakness of long-dated gilt prices in late November and early December.

The remainder of the gilts were sold this week, including a one-off bilateral sale of residual holdings on Thursday.

"The Financial Policy Committee has welcomed the Bank's timely but orderly unwind of this portfolio," the BoE said.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30TY=RR stood at 3.70% on Thursday, well below the peak of 5.10% recorded on Oct. 12, which represented their lowest price since 2002.

Gilt yields are now back around their level before the Sept. 23 "mini-budget", and the fall since the BoE's buying means it will have made a profit on its financial stability purchases.

The turmoil also forced the BoE to delay the start of gilt sales needed to reduce the size of its main QE stockpile. It plans to reduce those holdings by 80 billion pounds over the course of a year.

About half the reduction will come from gilts maturing, while the remainder will come through active sales.

Sales of those short-dated and medium-dated gilts began on Nov. 1. The BoE will start to sell long-dated gilts on Jan. 30.

($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

