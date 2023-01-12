Bank of England completes sale of 19 bln pound emergency bond purchases

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it had completed the sale of 19.3 billion pounds ($23.5 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts which it bought to stabilise financial markets in late September and early October.

The BoE sold more than 7 billion pounds of gilts via its regular sales windows earlier this week, and said on Thursday it had sold the small residual amount of gilts remaining through bilateral sales.

($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.