Bank of England completes first round of QE gilt sales

December 08, 2022

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sold 750 million pounds ($916 million) of British government bonds on Thursday, completing a programme of eight auctions to reduce the size of its roughly 830 billion pounds of quantitative easing gilt holdings.

The BoE has sold 6 billion pounds of short-dated and medium-dated gilts since the sales programme started on Nov. 1, after a delay due to bond market turmoil following September's mini-budget.

The central bank is due to announce a sales schedule for the first quarter of 2023 on Dec. 15 after its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Investors bid for 1.995 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity of 7-20 years on Thursday, giving a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66, broadly in line with previous sales.

($1 = 0.8185 pounds)

