US Markets
SAN

Bank of England asks banks about readiness for negative rates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The Bank of England asked banks on Monday for information about their readiness for the possibility of zero or negative interest rates, following up on its announcement last month that it was considering how to take rates below zero if needed.

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England asked banks on Monday for information about their readiness for the possibility of zero or negative interest rates, following up on its announcement last month that it was considering how to take rates below zero if needed.

"As part of this work, we are requesting specific information about your firm’s current readiness to deal with a zero Bank Rate, a negative Bank Rate, or a tiered system of reserves remuneration – and the steps that you would need to take to prepare for the implementation of these," Deputy BoE Governor Sam Woods said in a letter to banks.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN NWG

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular