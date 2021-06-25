Bank of England allows settlement houses to access its money market operations

The Bank of England said it was widening access to its Sterling Monetary Framework, along with its money market operations, to international central securities depositories, such as settlement houses Euroclear and Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream.

"These changes recognise the role played by ICSDs in the financial system as the custodians and settlers of securities transactions," the BoE said.

"ICSDs will be able to apply for access to Reserves Accounts and the Operational Standing Facility (OSF)."

