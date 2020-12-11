US Markets
NWG

Bank of England acts to keep banks lending through 2021

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The Bank of England took steps on Friday to keep banks lending through 2021 as Britain deals with the COVID pandemic and a big change in its trading relationship with the European Union.

By David Milliken and Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England took steps on Friday to keep banks lending through 2021 as Britain deals with the COVID pandemic and a big change in its trading relationship with the European Union.

The central bank said the counter-cyclical capital buffer - extra money banks must set aside during economic good times - would be held at zero until at least the last quarter of 2021.

Banks would not need to implement any future change until the end of 2022.

"Some headwinds to banks' capital ratios are ... anticipated over coming quarters as unemployment rises, business insolvencies rise from current low levels, and risk weights on banks' exposures increase," the BoE said in a half-yearly assessment of the health of the financial system.

"Nevertheless, the major UK banks can absorb credit losses in the order of 200 billion pounds, much more than would be implied if the economy followed a path consistent with the Monetary Policy Committee's central forecast," it added.

The BoE also reiterated that it did not plan to relax financial standards after a post-Brexit transition period ends on Jan. 1.

"Irrespective of the particular form of the UK's future relationship with the EU ... the Financial Policy Committee remains committed to the implementation of robust prudential standards in the UK," it said.

(Writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular