Bank of East Asia (BKEAF) Price Target Increased by 19.00% to 1.67

The average one-year price target for Bank of East Asia (OTC:BKEAF) has been revised to 1.67 / share. This is an increase of 19.00% from the prior estimate of 1.40 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.38 to a high of 1.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of East Asia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKEAF is 0.05%, an increase of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 67,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,857K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKEAF by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKEAF by 5.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,539K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKEAF by 13.51% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKEAF by 18.36% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,328K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKEAF by 4.06% over the last quarter.

