Bank of East Asia - ADR (BKEAY) Price Target Increased by 15.98% to 1.61

The average one-year price target for Bank of East Asia - ADR (OTC:BKEAY) has been revised to 1.61 / share. This is an increase of 15.98% from the prior estimate of 1.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.30 to a high of 1.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from the latest reported closing price of 1.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of East Asia - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKEAY is 0.01%, a decrease of 28.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.19% to 239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 63K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Bank of East Asia - ADR regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.