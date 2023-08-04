BANK OF EAST ASIA (23) Price Target Increased by 9.62% to 12.68

The average one-year price target for BANK OF EAST ASIA (23) has been revised to 12.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.62% from the prior estimate of 11.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.20 to a high of 15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.06% from the latest reported closing price of 11.96 / share.

BANK OF EAST ASIA Maintains 2.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.76%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in BANK OF EAST ASIA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 23 is 0.04%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 68,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,857K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,406K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,169K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 0.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,539K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 0.09% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,465K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 6.75% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,328K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,364K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 5.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.