Bank of Cyprus sells bad loan, real estate portfolios to Pimco

Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Bank of Cyprus Holdings said on Monday that it had agreed to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans and some real estate properties to Allianz's Pimco for around 385 million euros ($440.98 million).

The Cypriot lender said the deal would reduce the size of its non-performing asset base by around 36%.

The non-performing loan portfolio has a book value of 577 million euros and the real estate of 121 million euros.

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

