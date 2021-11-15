Bank of Cyprus sells bad loan, real estate portfolios to Pimco

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus Holdings BOCH.CY said on Monday that it had agreed to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans and some real estate properties to Allianz's ALVD.DE Pimco for around 385 million euros ($440.98 million).

The Cypriot lender said the deal would reduce the size of its non-performing asset base by around 36%.

The non-performing loan portfolio has a book value of 577 million euros and the real estate of 121 million euros.

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.