Bank of Cyprus Insider Buys Shares

May 22, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

In a notable market move, Pavlos Pavlidis, husband of the Executive Director of People & Change at Bank of Cyprus Holdings, purchased 4,675 shares of the company at €4.27 per share, totaling €19,962.25. The transaction took place on the Cyprus Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024, highlighting insider confidence in the financial institution.

