Bank of Cyprus Implements Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has announced the buyback of 47,100 of its own shares, which will subsequently be cancelled, signaling a move to enhance shareholder value. The shares were acquired through transactions on the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges at prices ranging from £3.90 to £3.92, and €4.53 to €4.61 respectively. This share repurchase is part of a larger €25 million buyback programme previously announced by the company.

